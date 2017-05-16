FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical updates on deal with Buchang Pharma regarding distributorship of two products
May 16, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical updates on deal with Buchang Pharma regarding distributorship of two products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :

* Company has recently entered into an agreement with Buchang Pharma with respect to distributorship of two products

* "Currently, Buchang Pharma has 100% equity interests in Tonghua Guhong, and intends to terminate distributorship arrangement with group"

* Following disposal of 50% interest in Jilin Sichang, group intends to retrieve its nationwide distributorship of Qunao from Buchang

* As per distribution deal between co & Buchang, arrangement between Tonghua Guhong and Buchang on Guhong product shall be terminated

* As per distribution deal between co & Buchang, arrangement between Jilin Sihuan and buchang on Qunao Product shall also be terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

