4 months ago
BRIEF-Sika AGM: Burkhard family still favours Saint-Gobain deal
#Switzerland Market Report
April 11, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sika AGM: Burkhard family still favours Saint-Gobain deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Sika Ag

* Sika chairman paul haelg says sika performance would be brought down to saint-gobain level by takeover

* Sika chairman paul haelg says sika shareholders would be left defenceless by saint-gobain takeover

* Sika chairman paul haelg says several sika customers would review business with company in event of change of control

* Sika chairman paul haelg says lower dividend proposal by founder family is not in long term interest of company

* Sika chairman paul haelg says lower dividend proposal is only in the interest of the founding family

* Sika agm swh's urs burkard says we continue to be favour of the contract with saint-gobain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

