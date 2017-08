May 11 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* INVESTMENT IN LARGER PRODUCTION SITE IN KAZAKHSTAN

* SIKA HAS RELOCATED ITS CONCRETE ADMIXTURE AND MORTAR PRODUCTION IN ALMATY, IN SOUTH OF KAZAKHSTAN, TO A LARGER SITE IN 1.7-MILLION-POPULATION CITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)