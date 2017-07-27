FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Sika Qtrly sales growth of 8.1 pct to CHF 2,994.9 mln
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 3:13 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Sika Qtrly sales growth of 8.1 pct to CHF 2,994.9 mln

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Sika Ag

* Qtrly sales growth of 8.1% to CHF 2,994.9 million

* Qtrly net profit up 16.0% to CHF 285.7 million

* Sika ag says strategic targets 2020 were successfully pursued in first half of 2017,

* Growth strategy with new targets for 2020 will continue in 2017

* Sika ag says strong start to year supports target for full year, which aims at a 6-8% increase in sales to more than chf 6 billion

* Sika ag says unknown outcome of Saint-Gobain's hostile takeover attempt remains an element of uncertainty for future

* Qtrly earnings per share CHF 111.54

* Sika ag says recorded growth in all regions in the quarter

* Sika ag says volatile and rising commodity prices present a challenge in current year

* In first half of year, negative currency effect reduced sales growth in swiss francs to 6.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.