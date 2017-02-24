Motor racing-Toro Rosso still open to re-branding of engine
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso are still open to re-branding their Renault engines this season if they can find a suitable partner, said team principal Franz Tost.
Feb 23 Sika AG
* Sika achieves record results in 2016 - strategic targets raised
* Says posted Ebit CHF 795.3 million, +18.1 percent and net profit CHF 566.6 million, +21.8 percent for the 2016 business year
* Goal for 2017 is increasing sales by 6-8 percent to chf 6 billion , opening 8 new factories, and establishing 3 national subsidiaries
* Ebit and net profit should continue to increase at a disproportionately high rate in 2017
* Says posted sales of chf 5,747.7 million achieved for the 2016 business year versus chf 5,489.2 million
* Says net profit per share (eps) chf 221.81 for 2016 business year versus chf 181.37 per share year ago
* Board of directors will propose to shareholders 31 percent increase in 2016 dividend to chf 102 per bearer share from chf 78.00 in 2015
* Board of directors will propose to shareholders increase in 2016 dividend to chf 17 per registered share from chf 13 in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso are still open to re-branding their Renault engines this season if they can find a suitable partner, said team principal Franz Tost.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 A strike called by Argentine soccer players over unpaid wages overshadowed Friday's meeting of the country's Football Association (AFA), which was aimed at paving the way for the resumption of the league championships.