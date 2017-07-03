BRIEF-GE Renewable Energy, Fortum Sverige sign digital hydro pilot agreement
* GE Renewable Energy and Fortum Sverige Ab. sign digital hydro pilot agreement
July 3 Silence Therapeutics Plc:
Silence therapeutics - it has today issued claim in uk high courts of justice (patents court) naming as defendants alnylam uk ltd, alnylam pharmaceuticals inc, and medicines company uk ltd
Delcath Systems - On June 29, board authorized establishment of new series of preferred stock designated as Series A preferred stock, $0.01 par value