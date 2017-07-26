BRIEF-Silgan Holdings Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

July 26 (Reuters) - Silgan Holdings Inc

* Silgan announces second quarter earnings; confirms full year estimate

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 sales $1.022 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.03 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 to $0.71

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.60 to $1.70

* Silgan Holdings Inc says company confirmed its estimate of adjusted net income per diluted share for full year of 2017