BRIEF-Silgan posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

April 26 (Reuters) - Silgan Holdings Inc
* Silgan announces first quarter earnings and increases full year estimate on recent acquisition
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 sales $805.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $800.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $3.20 to $3.40
* Issued new U.S. dollar and Euro senior notes due 2025
* Silgan Holdings Inc - company is providing an estimate of adjusted net income per diluted share for Q2 of 2017, in range of $0.65 to $0.75
* Silgan Holdings Inc - company is providing an estimate of adjusted net income per diluted share for Q2 of 2017 in range of $0.65 to $0.75
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: