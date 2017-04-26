BRIEF-Silgan posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

April 26 (Reuters) - Silgan Holdings Inc

* Silgan announces first quarter earnings and increases full year estimate on recent acquisition

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 sales $805.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $800.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $3.20 to $3.40

* Issued new U.S. dollar and Euro senior notes due 2025

* Silgan Holdings Inc - company is providing an estimate of adjusted net income per diluted share for Q2 of 2017, in range of $0.65 to $0.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S