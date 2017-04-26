BRIEF-Silicon Labs Q1 earnings per share $0.36

April 26 (Reuters) - Silicon Laboratories Inc

* Silicon Labs announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 revenue $184 million to $189 million

* Silicon Laboratories Inc - qtrly revenues $179 million versus $162 million

* Silicon Laboratories Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.36

* Silicon Laboratories Inc - sees Q2 GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.27 and $0.33

* Silicon Laboratories Inc - sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.68 and $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $176.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $184.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: