July 7 Silicon Motion Technology Corp

* Silicon Motion announces preliminary second quarter 2017 revenue and earnings conference call details

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - Based on preliminary Q2 results, revenue expected to be slightly below guidance range of $134 million to $140 million

* Silicon Motion Technology - Gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to be at low-end of company's original guidance range of 48.5% to 50.5% for Q2

* Q2 revenue view $136.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S