BRIEF-Silicon Motion announces preliminary Q1 2017 revenue and earnings

April 7 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp

* Silicon Motion announces preliminary first quarter 2017 revenue and earnings conference call details

* Silicon Motion TECHNOLOGY Corp - Q1 revenue is expected to be in upper half of original guidance range of $121 million to $128 million

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - Q1 non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be at high-end of company's original guidance range of 48 percent to 50 percent

* Q1 revenue view $124.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: