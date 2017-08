April 24 (Reuters) - SillaJen Inc:

* SillaJen and Transgene announce the enrollment of the first European patient in multinational Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec in advanced liver cancer

* Enrollment of the first European patient triggers a $4 million USD milestone to be paid to Sillajen by Transgene