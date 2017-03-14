FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Siltronic CEO sees positive price development in 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 14, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Siltronic CEO sees positive price development in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Siltronic

* CEO says sees positive price development in 2017, expects scarcity in wafer market to continue for now

* CFO says expects further cost savings of 20-25 million eur for 2017

* CEO says affirms sees 2017 sales of at least 1 billion eur, Q1 will be at Q4 level, Q2 to bring higher sales

* CEO says won't invest in additional capacity until prices have risen 30 percent

* CEO says doesn't expect a huge block of capacity to come to market like it did 10 yrs ago

* CEO says will tweak guidance when Q1 results are presented

* CEO says expects average annual market growth of 3-5 percent in coming 5 yrs Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.