BRIEF-Siltronic CEO sees positive price development in 2017

March 14 (Reuters) - Siltronic

* CEO says sees positive price development in 2017, expects scarcity in wafer market to continue for now

* CFO says expects further cost savings of 20-25 million eur for 2017

* CEO says affirms sees 2017 sales of at least 1 billion eur, Q1 will be at Q4 level, Q2 to bring higher sales

* CEO says won't invest in additional capacity until prices have risen 30 percent

* CEO says doesn't expect a huge block of capacity to come to market like it did 10 yrs ago

* CEO says will tweak guidance when Q1 results are presented

* CEO says expects average annual market growth of 3-5 percent in coming 5 yrs