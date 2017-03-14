FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Siltronic FY net result turns positive to EUR 8.7 mln
March 14, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Siltronic FY net result turns positive to EUR 8.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Siltronic AG:

* FY gross profit was 171.9 million euros, i.e. nearly 6 percent above prior year. Gross margin increased to 18.4 percent (2015: 17.5 percent)

* FY EBITDA margin was 15.6 percent (2015: 13.3 percent)

* FY earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 27.0 million euros were significantly higher than in previous year (2015: 2.7 million euros)

* FY net earnings of 8.7 million euros in 2016 were positive while being 20.1 million euros negative in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

