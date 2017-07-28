FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Siltronic Q2 EBITDA up 37 pct, sticks with raised guidance
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Cyber Risk
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Digital currency start-ups shrug off SEC warning on fund raising
Future of Money
Digital currency start-ups shrug off SEC warning on fund raising
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 28, 2017 / 5:05 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Siltronic Q2 EBITDA up 37 pct, sticks with raised guidance

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Siltronic AG

* Q2 EBITDA up 37 percent compared with previous quarter

* Q2 EBITDA margin of 25.7 percent achieved

* Forecast raised

* Has raised its forecast for financial year 2017 and now expects sales of at least eur 1.12 billion and an EBITDA margin of at least 27 percent

* Maximizing output within existing production capacities continues to be company's top priority

* Implemented price increases faster than expected due to full loading

* Average selling prices have risen considerably during first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.