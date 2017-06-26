BRIEF-Playtech founder Teddy Sagi to sell 10.1 pct stake via placing
* Has been advised that Brickington Trading Limited is proposing to sell approximately 32.0 million shares in co
June 26 Silver Base Group Holdings Ltd :
* FY revenue HK$1.50 billion versus HK$1.26 billion
* FY profit for year attributable was approximately HK$6.2mln versus HK$130.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 26 The owners of Italian top-flight ACF Fiorentina are ready to sell the soccer club, a statement posted on the club's official website said on Monday.