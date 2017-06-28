BRIEF-Scientific games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services
* Scientific Games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services
June 28 Silver Bear Resources Inc
* Silver Bear announces receipt of final order in respect of arrangement
* Silver Bear Resources - Court issued final order approving previously announced plan of arrangement of co involving co and Silver Bear Resources PLC
* Silver Bear Resources Inc - is currently anticipating arrangement will become effective on June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Scientific Games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services
* U.S. FDA grants priority review of Xarelto® (rivaroxaban) SNDA for a 10 mg dose to reduce the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE)