US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat; energy stocks up, techs down
July 11 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks offset losses in technology.
July 11 Silver Bull Resources Inc:
* Silver Bull announces closing of initial tranche of private placement for CDN$1,459,200, including CDN$200,000 from Sprott Managed Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Genoox announced a $6 million investment led by Inimiti Capital Partners and Glilot Capital Partners Source text for Eikon: