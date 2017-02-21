BRIEF-Silver Spring Networks qtrly loss per share $0.27

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Silver Spring Networks Inc:

* Silver Spring Networks reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Preliminary qtrly revenue was $66.3 million, versus $199.2 million

* Silver Spring Networks Inc - total backlog of $1.165 billion as of Dec. 31, 2016, up over 50pct from end of last year

* Silver Spring Networks Inc qtrly loss per share $0.27

* Preliminary qtrly non-GAAP billings were $77.7 million, up 4pct

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $76.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: