3 months ago
BRIEF-Silver Standard forms JV with Golden Arrow
May 31, 2017 / 10:36 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Silver Standard forms JV with Golden Arrow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Silver Standard Resources Inc

* Silver standard forms joint venture with golden arrow and files technical report for the chinchillas project

* Silver standard resources inc - silver standard is joint venture operator and has made an option exercise payment of $13.0 million to golden arrow

* Silver standard resources - ‍transaction to form a joint venture with golden arrow resources corp for development of chinchillas project closed today​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

