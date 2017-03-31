FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Silver Standard resolves export duty claim in Argentina
March 31, 2017 / 6:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Silver Standard resolves export duty claim in Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Silver Standard Resources Inc:

* Silver Standard resolves export duty claim in Argentina

* Outstanding ARS amounts are subject to interest at a rate of 1.5% per month

* Entered into tax moratorium system in Argentina to resolve dispute regarding application of export duties on Pirquitas Mine

* Upon completion of these payments all liabilities related to historical export duties and interest will be extinguished

* Under conditions of moratorium Pirquitas has agreed to pay approximately ARS 1 billion with 5% paid upon entry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

