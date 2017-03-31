BRIEF-Silver Standard resolves export duty claim in Argentina

March 31 (Reuters) - Silver Standard Resources Inc:
* Silver Standard resolves export duty claim in Argentina
* Outstanding ARS amounts are subject to interest at a rate of 1.5% per month
* Entered into tax moratorium system in Argentina to resolve dispute regarding application of export duties on Pirquitas Mine
* Upon completion of these payments all liabilities related to historical export duties and interest will be extinguished
* Under conditions of moratorium Pirquitas has agreed to pay approximately ARS 1 billion with 5% paid upon entry