BRIEF-Silver Standard resolves export duty claim in Argentina

March 31 (Reuters) - Silver Standard Resources Inc:

* Silver Standard resolves export duty claim in Argentina

* Outstanding ARS amounts are subject to interest at a rate of 1.5% per month

* Entered into tax moratorium system in Argentina to resolve dispute regarding application of export duties on Pirquitas Mine

* Upon completion of these payments all liabilities related to historical export duties and interest will be extinguished

* Under conditions of moratorium Pirquitas has agreed to pay approximately ARS 1 billion with 5% paid upon entry