BRIEF-Silver Wheaton announces Q1 earnings per share $0.14

May 9 (Reuters) - Silver Wheaton Corp
* Silver Wheaton announces first quarter results for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $198 million
* Company on track to meet or exceed full-year gold production guidance
* Attributable production in Q1 of 6.5 million ounces of silver, compared with 7.5 million ounces of silver in q1 2016
* Estimated attributable silver and gold production in 2017 is forecast to be 28 million silver ounces and 340,000 gold ounces