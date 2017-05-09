BRIEF-Silver Wheaton announces Q1 earnings per share $0.14

May 9 (Reuters) - Silver Wheaton Corp

* Silver Wheaton announces first quarter results for 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $198 million

* Company on track to meet or exceed full-year gold production guidance

* Attributable production in Q1 of 6.5 million ounces of silver, compared with 7.5 million ounces of silver in q1 2016

* Estimated attributable silver and gold production in 2017 is forecast to be 28 million silver ounces and 340,000 gold ounces