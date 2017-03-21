BRIEF-Silver Wheaton reports Q4 EPS $0.02

March 21 (Reuters) - Silver Wheaton Corp -

* Silver Wheaton reports record revenue and sales volumes in 2016 and announces proposed name change to Wheaton precious metals

* Q4 earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue rose 29 percent to $258 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Attributable production in Q4 of 7.6 million ounces of silver, 107,300 ounces of gold, versus 10.3 million ounces of silver, 72,400 ounces of gold in Q4 2015

* Says co's estimated attributable production in 2017 is forecast to be 28 million ounces of silver and 340,000 ounces of gold

* Estimated average annual attributable production over next five years is anticipated to be in line with 2017 production

* Company plans to seek shareholder approval to change its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp at its shareholder meeting in May