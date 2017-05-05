BRIEF-PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 mln of senior notes
* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes
May 5 Silverbow Resources Inc
* Q1 production of 135.6 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day
* Silverbow Resources - company reiterated its 2017 capital spending guidance of $190 million to $200 million
* Remains on track to deliver its recently revised full year 2017 production guidance of 145 - 155 mmcfe/d
* Silverbow Resources Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.57
* Qtrly oil and gas revenues of $42.4 million
* Silverbow Resources says also reiterated its Q2 production guidance of 138 - 144 mmcfe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 9,200 shares of co's common stock on May 19 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt5xov) Further company coverage:
* Citi Trends, Inc. urges stockholders to vote “for” its director nominees on the blue proxy card