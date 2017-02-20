FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-SilverBridge Holdings reports six-month HEPS of 14.37 cents
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
February 20, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-SilverBridge Holdings reports six-month HEPS of 14.37 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - SilverBridge Holdings Ltd:

* Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For The Six Month Period Ended Dec. 31 2016

* Six month revenue 46.2 million rand versus 39.6 million rand year earlier

* Says no dividend was declared for period under review

* Says net profit increased by 22 pct compared to comparative period

* Six-Month HEPS 14.37 cents versus 11.52 cents year ago

* Says revenue was up 16 pct, driven by good growth in annuity software rental

* Says cash position reduced to 10.1 mln rand from 27.0 mln rand at June. 30 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.