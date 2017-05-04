BRIEF-Silvercrest Asset Management Group reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

May 4 (Reuters) - Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc

* Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. reports Q1 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $22 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc - discretionary AUM increased by $2.1 billion, or 17.2%, to $14.3 billion at march 31, 2017 from $12.2 billion at march 31, 2016.

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $21.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S