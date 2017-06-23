BRIEF-India's Infosys chairman says re-evaluating long-term goals
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace
June 23 Silverlake Axis Ltd :
* Group has been awarded a contract to implement Silverlake Axis integrated banking solution
* Contract is expected to contribute positively to results of SAL for financial year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.