3 months ago
BRIEF-Silverlake Axis posts qtrly profit attributable 398.4 million rgt
May 15, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 3 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Silverlake Axis Ltd

* Qtrly revenue 124.4 million rgt versus 157 million rgt

* Qtrly profit attributable 398.4 million rgt versus 61.5 million rgt

* Board proposed a third interim dividend of singapore cent 0.7 per share, payable on 6 june 2017

* For the rest of FY2017, project related revenues are likely to gradually improve

* "work has commenced on core it replacement contracts secured earlier in fy2017, their revenue recognition can be expected in Q4 FY2017 & FY2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

