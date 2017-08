May 4 (Reuters) - Silverline Endustri:

* Ends buy back programme as of May 2

* During the buy back programme buys back total 996,000 shares corresponding 3.28 percent of capital for 917,564 lira ($258,716.52)

($1 = 3.5466 liras)