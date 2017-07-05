BRIEF-India's Kore Foods appoints John Silveira as managing director
* Says appointed John Silveira as managing director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2upr8wS) Further company coverage:
July 5 Silverman Holdings Ltd
* Company entered into agreement with purchaser, Eastfield Developments Limited
* Pursuant to deal co has conditionally agreed to sell entire issued share capital of Swift Power at total consideration of RMB145.2 million
* Expected that group will recognise a gain of approximately RMB10.5 million as a result of disposal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says appointed John Silveira as managing director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2upr8wS) Further company coverage:
* Based on preliminary review gain on investments in financial assets is about HK$219 million for 6 months ended 30 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: