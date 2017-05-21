Bulsatcom set to launch Bulgaria's first communications satellite
SOFIA, June 16 Bulgarian telecoms company Bulsatcom said it plans to launch the Balkan country's first geostationary communications satellite on Monday in a $235 million project.
May 22 SIM Technology Group
* Group and U-Blox AG have mutually agreed not to proceed with disposal
* There will not be material adverse effects on operation and financial performance of group as a result of termination of disposal
* Reference is made to disposal of technology and assets in relation to wireless communication modules business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 India's Tejas Networks Ltd's up to 7.7-billion-rupee ($120 million) initial public offer (IPO) of shares was oversubscribed 1.88 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.