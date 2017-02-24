Feb 24 Simcorp A/S:

* Q4 order inflow was 40.7 mln euros compared with 21.9 mln euros in Q4 2015

* Long-term target remains to generate double-digit revenue growth rates and to expand margins year on year

* Q4 EBIT 30.3 million euros (Reuters poll 31.7 million euros)

* To propose dividend of 33.3 mln euros be paid to the company’s shareholders, corresponding to 6.25 Danish crowns per share of 1 crown, an increase of 19 pct compared with 2015

* In 2016, revenue grew 6.5 pct to 295.9 mln euros

* Q4 total revenue 93.7 million euros (Reuters poll 91.5 million euros)