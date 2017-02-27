UPDATE 2-New Zealand stock market opens after glitch delays trading
WELLINGTON, March 8 The New Zealand stock exchange opening was delayed by 90 minutes on Wednesday due to a technical problem, likely reducing trading volumes for the day.
Feb 27 SimCorp A/S:
* Says has initiated share buyback program for up to 17.5 million euros ($18.52 million), to be executed during period from Feb. 27 to Aug. 23
* Maximum number of shares that can be bought is 700,000 shares of 1 crown each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WELLINGTON, March 8 The New Zealand stock exchange opening was delayed by 90 minutes on Wednesday due to a technical problem, likely reducing trading volumes for the day.
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's energy regulator Aneel said on Tuesday it will auction next month new licenses to build and operate 7,400 kilometers (4,598 miles) of power transmission lines requiring up to 13.1 billion reais ($4.2 billion) in investment.
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces fourth quarter financial results