BRIEF-Prismaflex International FY net loss narrows to 0.2 million euros
* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 16 Simei Media Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder plans to unload up to 2.0 percent stake in the company within six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sixlKs
PARIS, June 20 Vivendi's video-sharing website Dailymotion said on Tuesday it signed new partnerships with major U.S. music and media providers to stimulate its viewership and better compete world giants Facebook and Alphabet's Google.