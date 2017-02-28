Feb 28 Simei Media Co Ltd

* Says one institutional shareholder plans to reduce company stake by up to 2.3 percent until Dec 31, 2017

* Says one individual shareholder plans to reduce company stake by up to 5.2 percent until Jan 22, 2018

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lR9C0F; bit.ly/2lOWsmi

