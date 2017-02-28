BRIEF-Moab Capital Partners reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Viad
* Moab Capital Partners Llc reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Viad Corp as of February 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neEloC)
Feb 28 Simei Media Co Ltd
* Says one institutional shareholder plans to reduce company stake by up to 2.3 percent until Dec 31, 2017
* Says one individual shareholder plans to reduce company stake by up to 5.2 percent until Jan 22, 2018
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lR9C0F; bit.ly/2lOWsmi
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Moab Capital Partners Llc reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Viad Corp as of February 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neEloC)
PARIS, March 10 France sets out to dispel a national stereotype in its latest advertising push to lure financial companies from Britain, with the slogan: "You think we don't work much? We just like to be effective."
* The management board and supervisory board propose to the annual general meeting to pay no dividends for the financial year 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)