BRIEF-Simon Property announces amended and extended $4.0 bln revolving credit facility

March 17 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc

* Simon property group announces amended and extended $4.0 billion revolving credit facility

* Simon property group inc- newly refinanced facility, which can be increased to $5.0 billion during its term, will initially mature on june 30, 2021

* Simon property group inc- newly refinanced facility can be extended for an additional year to june 30, 2022 at company's sole option