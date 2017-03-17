FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Simon Property announces amended and extended $4.0 bln revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc

* Simon property group announces amended and extended $4.0 billion revolving credit facility

* Simon property group inc- newly refinanced facility, which can be increased to $5.0 billion during its term, will initially mature on june 30, 2021

* Simon property group inc- newly refinanced facility can be extended for an additional year to june 30, 2022 at company's sole option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

