3 months ago
BRIEF-Simon Property Group sells $1.35 billion of senior notes
#Market News
May 22, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Simon Property Group sells $1.35 billion of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc

* Simon property group sells $1.35 billion of senior notes

* Simon property group inc - subsidiary has agreed to sell $600 million principal amount of its 2.625% senior notes due june 15, 2022

* Simon property group inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund planned optional redemption of its 5.65% notes due 2020

* Simon property group inc - combined, new issues of senior notes have a weighted average term of 7.8 years and a weighted average coupon rate of 3.04%

* Simon property group inc - simon property group lp has agreed to sell $750 million principal amount of its 3.375% senior notes due june 15, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

