May 25 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc

* Simon Property Group Inc says its unit to redeem all $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020

* Simon Property Group Inc says redemption date for notes will be June 26, 2017