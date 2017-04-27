BRIEF-B&G Foods Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.13 to $2.27
April 27 Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc-
* Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 sales rose 10 percent to $219.9 million
* Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc- sees gross profit margin for full-year of 2017 to be approximately 45% to 46% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S