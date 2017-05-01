FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Simulations Plus entered into stock purchase agreement with Dilisym Services
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Simulations Plus entered into stock purchase agreement with Dilisym Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Simulations Plus Inc

* Simulations Plus Inc - entered into a stock purchase agreement with Dilisym Services, Inc, shareholders of Dilisym and Brett A. Howell - sec filing

* Simulations Plus Inc - pursuant to terms of agreement company shall acquire all of Dilisym's outstanding capital stock

* Simulations Plus-deal in exchange, co shall pay to dilisym shareholders $5 million payable at closing and certain earn-out payments

* Simulations Plus Inc - pursuant to terms and subject to conditions of agreement, at closing, Dilisym will become a wholly owned subsidiary of company Source text - bit.ly/2oXlhuA Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.