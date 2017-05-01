FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Simulations Plus to acquire Dilisym Services Inc
May 1, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Simulations Plus to acquire Dilisym Services Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Simulations Plus Inc

* Simulations Plus to acquire Dilisym Services Inc

* Simulations Plus Inc - will pay shareholders of dilisym services cash consideration of up to $10 million

* Simulations Plus Inc - accretive acquisition will result in total number of simulations plus employees increasing from 68 to 79

* Says expect deal will be immediately accretive to both revenues and earnings

* Simulations Plus Inc - deal cash consideration comprised of $5 million up front plus an earn-out of up to an additional $5 million over next three years

* Simulations Plus Inc - deal will not affect ability to continue to distribute dividends

* Simulations Plus Inc - deal expected to add more than $3 million to revenues of combined company in coming fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

