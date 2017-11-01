FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group Q3 earnings per share $0.30
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 12:00 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group Q3 earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* Sinclair reports year-to-date growth; reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q4 barter and trade revenue about $33 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 revenue $670.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $671.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍expects deal with Tribune will close in early 2018

* Sees Q4 routine capital expenditures of about $29 million, with another $11 million of capex related to Spectrum Repack​

* Says qtrly revenue included $3.1 million impact of hurricane season and other one-time adjustments​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
