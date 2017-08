March 1 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* SINCLAIR TO ACQUIRE TENNIS MEDIA COMPANY; ALIGNS TENNIS MAGAZINE, TENNIS.COM AND TENNIS CHANNEL ON UNIFIED PLATFORM

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC - DEAL FOR $8 MILLION PLUS AN ADDITIONAL $6 MILLION EARN-OUT POTENTIAL BASED ON CERTAIN CONTINGENCIES

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC - TRANSACTION WAS FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND