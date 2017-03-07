FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 7, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates

* Deal for $200.0 million

* Unit sold Alarm Funding Associates, LLC ("AFA") to RPAFA Investors, LLC, an investment vehicle of riverside partners

* After repayment of debt and other costs, Sinclair will realize about $70 million in pre-tax net cash proceeds

* Total indebtedness will decrease by approximately $108 million after sale

* Other non-media revenues less non-media expenses for 10 month period of March- Dec 2017 to be about $20 million less than original guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.