FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sinclair Pharma posts FY sales growth of 51 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 21, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sinclair Pharma posts FY sales growth of 51 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Sinclair Pharma Plc

* FY sales growth of 51% at £37.8 million, (2015: £25.0 million, 18 months £45.5 million)

* FY gross profit increased 56% to £26.7 million (2015: £17.1 million, 18 months £31.8 million)

* FY adjusted ebitda* loss narrowed to £6.1 million (2015: £8.0 million, 18 months £15.4 million)

* Trading in Q1 2017 in line with management expectations

* Looking ahead, board expects Sinclair to be adjusted EBITDA positive in 2017 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.