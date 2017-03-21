BRIEF-Sinclair Pharma posts FY sales growth of 51 pct

March 21 (Reuters) - Sinclair Pharma Plc

* FY sales growth of 51% at £37.8 million, (2015: £25.0 million, 18 months £45.5 million)

* FY gross profit increased 56% to £26.7 million (2015: £17.1 million, 18 months £31.8 million)

* FY adjusted ebitda* loss narrowed to £6.1 million (2015: £8.0 million, 18 months £15.4 million)

* Trading in Q1 2017 in line with management expectations

* Looking ahead, board expects Sinclair to be adjusted EBITDA positive in 2017 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: