BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to up 20 pct to 40 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, and the H1 FY 2016 net profit was 22.6 million yuan
July 11 Sinclair Pharma Plc:
* Says unaudited sales for HY were 20.0 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Final phase III study results confirm benefit of Praxbind as reversal agent for pradaxa patients in emergency situations