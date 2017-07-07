BRIEF-Exem says conversion of 3rd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 5 billion won worth of its 3rd series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.2 million shares of the co, at 4,025 won/share
July 7 Sing Lee Software (Group)
* Entering In A Maximum Mortgage Contract And Loan Agreement
* hangzhou singlee technology entered into a maximum mortgage contract with hangzhou united rural commercial bank
* pursuant to contract revolving loan facility of up to rmb5.5 million to be made available to hangzhou singlee tech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says 5 billion won worth of its 3rd series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.2 million shares of the co, at 4,025 won/share
* TO DELIVER NEW DIGITAL PLATFORM TO PHARMADANMARK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)