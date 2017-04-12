April 12 Singapore Exchange Ltd

* Singapore Exchange (sgx) and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (Spdb) have entered into a memorandum of understanding

* Under the mou, SGX and SPDB will work closely as strategic partners to raise the profile of singapore’s capital market

* Both parties have also committed to jointly organising forums on sgx listings and commodity derivatives in china and singapore

* SPDB will recommend chinese enterprises to raise funds through ipos , reits and issuance of offshore bonds in central depository of sgx