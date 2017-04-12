BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 5.7 million rials versus 3.5 million rials year ago
April 12 Singapore Exchange Ltd
* Singapore Exchange (sgx) and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (Spdb) have entered into a memorandum of understanding
* Under the mou, SGX and SPDB will work closely as strategic partners to raise the profile of singapore’s capital market
* Both parties have also committed to jointly organising forums on sgx listings and commodity derivatives in china and singapore
* SPDB will recommend chinese enterprises to raise funds through ipos , reits and issuance of offshore bonds in central depository of sgx
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago