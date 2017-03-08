FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Singapore Exchange consults on proposed equities market structure adjustments
March 8, 2017 / 12:32 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Singapore Exchange consults on proposed equities market structure adjustments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd

* SGX consults on proposed equities market structure adjustments

* SGX proposes to increase minimum bid size for stocks and relevant securities trading in s$1.00 - $1.99 price range from current $0.005 to $0.01

* Is proposing to widen forced order range for stocks and relevant securities from current +/- 20 bids to +/- 30 bids

* Proposed change is based on a decline in traded value in $1.00 to $1.99 price range in recent years

* Adjustments also include changing trading hours via a mid-day break from 12.00pm to 1.00pm. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

