BRIEF-Singapore Exchange files complaints against Wu Xinhua, CEO of China Fibretech

March 30 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd
* Singapore Exchange filed complaints with authorities in China against Wu Xinhua, executive chairman and ceo of sgx-listed China Fibretech
* The complaint was made against Wu in relation to several alleged offences under the Chinese Penal Code
* Sgx has also concurrently referred the matter to the Singapore authorities