5 months ago
BRIEF-Singapore Exchange files complaints against Wu Xinhua, CEO of China Fibretech
March 30, 2017 / 9:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Singapore Exchange files complaints against Wu Xinhua, CEO of China Fibretech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd

* Singapore Exchange filed complaints with authorities in China against Wu Xinhua, executive chairman and ceo of sgx-listed China Fibretech

* The complaint was made against Wu in relation to several alleged offences under the Chinese Penal Code

* Complaint was made against Wu in relation to several alleged offences under the Chinese Penal Code

* Sgx has also concurrently referred the matter to the Singapore authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

