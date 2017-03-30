BRIEF-Singapore Exchange files complaints against Wu Xinhua, CEO of China Fibretech

March 30 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd

* Singapore Exchange filed complaints with authorities in China against Wu Xinhua, executive chairman and ceo of sgx-listed China Fibretech

* The complaint was made against Wu in relation to several alleged offences under the Chinese Penal Code

* Sgx has also concurrently referred the matter to the Singapore authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)